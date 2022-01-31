Lio Rush injured at PWG Event, rushed to ER
Lio Rush was injured at PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles event on Sunday night during a match against Buddy Matthews.
Twitter user @LordAkiyama commented on the matter…
“There’s concern that the thrown drinks contributed to Lio’s injury. Excalibur reprimanded the fans as a result and they accepted responsibility.”
“The injury point was when Buddy hit the Rollins’ style Curb Stomp. Not sure if he hit a sensitive spot or if he came down harder than expected. Given Excalibur’s reprimand, my hypothesis is Buddy might’ve slipped slightly on a spot wetted by a thrown drink (just a guess).”
— Lord Akiyama (@LordAkiyama) January 31, 2022