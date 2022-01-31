Elimination Chamber qualifiers on tonight’s Raw

WWE will begin to determine the Elimination Chamber challengers for new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on tonight’s RAW.

As noted, WWE announced today that Lashley will defend his title inside the Chamber at the Elimination Chamber event on Saturday, February 19 in Saudi Arabia.

In an update, WWE has announced that two of the five challengers will be determined with qualifying matches on tonight’s RAW. The matches announced are Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles and Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory.

There’s no word on who else will receive a qualifying match, but matches will likely take place over the next few weeks.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Ronda Rousey returns to RAW and celebrates Women’s Royal Rumble win

* Brock Lesnar picks his WrestleMania 38 opponent after Men’s Royal Rumble win

* New WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP celebrate title win and bring back The All Mighty Era of RAW

* WWE Title Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Title Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens