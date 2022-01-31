AEW Rampage viewership/rating for last Friday

Friday’s taped Championship Friday Beach Break edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 601,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.18% from the previous week’s live episode, which drew 594,000 viewers.

The Championship Friday Beach Break Rampage drew a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 4.16% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.24 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.25 rating represents 323,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 1.57% from the 318,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.24 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #9 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.25 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #6 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #58 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #55 ranking, which was tied with CNN Newsroom at 2pm.

Friday’s Rampage drew the best audience and key demo rating since October 29, and the best key demo viewership since October 1. Friday’s viewership was up 1.18% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 4.16% from the previous week.

The Janet Jackson special on Lifetime topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.46 key demo rating, drawing 2.114 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.229 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.098 million viewers. WWE SmackDown on FOX and Shark Tank on ABC tied to topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.56 rating.

Friday’s special edition of Rampage aired at 10pm on TNT, previously taped from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. The show featured a full card advertised ahead of time with spoilers available for the following line-up – Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Bowens, AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against Julia Hart, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defending against Private Party in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode