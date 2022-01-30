Three AEW stars have filed new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Red Velvet, FTR, and ECW legend Taz all filed through attorney Mike Dockins, who shared photos online showing their new trademark certificates. Velvet and FTR applied to trademark their name, while Taz went for the phrase “Human Suplex Machine,” a term synonymous with his in-ring run.

You can check out the full trademark details, as well as Dockins tweets, below.