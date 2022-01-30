The Miz really renewing vows with Maryse

The Miz and his wife, Maryse, will be able to renew their wedding vows in peace this time around … ’cause the WWE Superstar tells TMZ Sports they’re looking to re-tie the knot after their big moment was ruined last month.

Of course, Miz and Maryse initially tried to renew their vows during an episode of Monday Night Raw … but fellow wrestler Edge made a surprise guest appearance and soaked the power couple with a trademark Brood bath.

While the initial ceremony didn’t go as planned, Maryse recently said in an interview that Miz proposed to her again during her birthday party this week … and they’re hoping to return to where their marriage first began — the Bahamas.

Of course, the power couple originally got married in paradise in 2014 … and have been inseparable ever since.

We spoke to The Miz about his relationship … and he says he tries to set the bar high by doing romantic things to keep things fresh and exciting in his marriage, and the vow renewal is the latest example of how he does just that.

The extra-special part about it this time around?? Their 2 and 3-year-old daughters will be able to see their parents exchange vows.

But, Miz ain’t stressin’ any pressure to keep things “spicy” with Maryse … saying, “There will always be a romance whenever you have a wife like mine. There will always be romance.”