The 10 moms who rocked it at the Royal Rumble

It was a memorable and record-breaking Royal Rumble night as WWE fielded a total of 10 mothers during the show, the most number from any other previous show.

During the actual over-the-top rope match, Mickie James, Michelle McCool, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Tamina, Sarah Logan, and the winner Ronda Rousey all participated. The mixed tag team match also featured two mothers with Beth Phoenix and Maryse looking in top shape and of course Becky Lynch was also in action.

Incredibly enough, Rousey had just given birth four months prior and is now ready to hit the road again leading up to WrestleMania.

“I just had a baby 4 months ago. Since the day I found out I was pregnant and calculated my due date, I knew I wanted to return to the @wwe at the #royalrumble2022,” Ronda wrote in a post on Instagram. “Two weeks, even two months postpartum that goal seemed crazier than ever before. But I just missed it so much… and I so badly wanted to give Pō the same example that my mom gave to me and my sisters – she never broke stride following her dreams while having us. Now it’s my turn.”

Brie Bella also wrote how her daughter told her she’s the “coolest superhero” and although she didn’t win, that comment made her feel like she won, even though she likes Nikki A.S.H. more!

“Always feels good coming home to @wwe. Love you #BellaArmy. You are always making this girl feel on fire,” she continued before adding that her favorite moment was getting her twin sister Nikki out.