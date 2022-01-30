Ronda Rousey talks WWE return, what fans can expect next, Raw appearance confirmed

Ronda Rousey says she will be on Monday’s WWE RAW, but she won’t be falling for the fan reactions this time and her priorities are different than they were before.

As noted, Rousey was a surprise entrant in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, and she won the match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 38. She has not named her opponent yet, but it’s been reported that she will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who she last eliminated to.

In an update, WWE and Rousey have both confirmed that she will make her return on Monday’s post-Rumble RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. As seen below, Rousey was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber after the big event in St. Louis last night. Rousey was asked about making quite a statement with her return.

“Yeah it is, I mean, it’s the statement I wanted to make, and I don’t know… that wasn’t a question at all, that was a statement,” Rousey said.

Schreiber then asked Rousey for her reaction to the big moment. She declared that her priorities have changed now that she’s a mother.

“Um, I’m gonna go back to my bus and love on my little baby, and that’s really the only thing I care about right now. My priorities have changed,” the new mother of one declared.

Schreiber then asked Rousey why she decided to run tonight after being away since the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019.

“Why? Because it’s the Royal Rumble, and I’ve always wanted to come out and win the Royal Rumble,” Rousey said. “What do you mean, why tonight? What other night would be better?”

Finally, Rousey was asked what fans should expect for her return to WWE.

“Um, well, there was quite a reaction tonight, and you can expect me not to fall for it this time,” Rousey said as she turned to face the camera. “I’ll see you guys on Monday.”

Stay tuned for more. Below is footage of Rousey’s post-Rumble interview with Schreiber, along with a few photos from The U