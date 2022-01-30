News on Ronday Rousey and Natalya

Jan 30, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey has been announced for tomorrow night’s Raw…

Natalya got a bump on her head during last night’s women’s Rumble and shared a pic online:

