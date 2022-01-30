News on Ronday Rousey and Natalya
– Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey has been announced for tomorrow night’s Raw…
The Baddest Woman on the Planet is back on the Red Brand for the first time in nearly three years!
Hear what @RondaRousey will have to say following her epic #RoyalRumble victory tomorrow night! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9DBSgNCpQe
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
– Natalya got a bump on her head during last night’s women’s Rumble and shared a pic online:
I actually did get banged up. But my forehead is made of steel so I’m all good’⛓ https://t.co/lzTLRVuzkX pic.twitter.com/byEIr4YlRq
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 30, 2022