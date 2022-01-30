Mickie James thanks WWE and Impact for historic night

Mickie James made history last night by becoming the first individual to carry an Impact title to a WWE event and be acknowledged as the Impact Knockouts champion during the Royal Rumble.

James, who was unceremoniously fired from WWE last year and her belongings sent in a trash bag, entered the Royal Rumble at #20 to a thunderous pop as Hardcore Country played in the background. She lasted nearly 12 minutes before being eliminated by another WWE legend and Hall of Famer Lita and had one elimination to her name, Michelle McCool.

Speaking backstage, James said it was unbelievable. “If you had said to me this moment would be happening right now, I would have said you’re insane,” Mickie said.

She said that her sights were set high so she’s disappointed that she did not get to win the match but just to go out there and represent Impact Wrestling with the Knockouts title, the world won because, “we just broke down one of the biggest ceilings that you’ve ever seen and we did it for the ladies.”

James called it an incredible night and thanked WWE and Impact for allowing her to make history. “Awesome. This was so awesome. I’m trying not to cry today, I promised,” she said, before revealing she cried with Beth Phoenix, she cried all day, and cried in Gorilla Position as well.

“I’m hardcore country. I promise!”