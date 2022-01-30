Liv Morgan Wants to Cross the Forbidden Door

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Kevin Kellam ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event, Liv Morgan discussed this weekend’s event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Liv Morgan on Mickie James coming through the Forbidden Door:

“When I think of wrestling, when I think of this forbidden door, when I think about Mickie James coming over, I just it makes me happy. I don’t see brands, networks, and different shows. I just see family in a weird way. Like, we all have the same goal. We all have the same purpose. We’re all doing this together and whether it’s separate, it’s the same thing everywhere you go. I love that and I hope it’s just the beginning of more kind of integration between the different networks with different programs, different superstars. I love that she’s gonna get to represent [IMPACT] and their division at the Royal Rumble, which is one of the big four pay-per-views that we have all year. It’s a huge, huge, huge, huge platform. But I think it’s amazing, and I welcome it and I hope we get to do more of it.”

Morgan on the idea of wrestling elsewhere on behalf of WWE:

“I will go anywhere and everywhere. I would — that’d be a dream of mine. I want to wrestle everybody. I want to wrestle legitimately everyone. Oh my gosh, I would love to wrestle Mickie James. I’d love to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo. I love to wrestle Britt Baker. I’d love to wrestle Abadon. I’d love to wrestle Ruby Soho. I’d love to wrestle Penelope Ford, Nyla Rose, Chelsea Green, you know, I want to wrestle everyone. So this is exciting for me because it feels like it could be the beginning of something great and something new. It’s the kind of feels bigger than wrestling in a way. So, to sum it up, I love that Mickie James is gonna be here.”