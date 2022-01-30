Lita is happy AEW’s Women’s Division has vastly improved

Lita is happy to see that AEW is putting more resources into its women’s division, as she discussed in a recent appearance. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on Booker T’s Hall Of Fame podcast, and she talked about how the division is picking up as of late after being a one-person show for a while.

“I think they’re finally starting to add and strengthen that roster,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “Because for a while, and this tends to happen a lot, something catches fire and then you go with it, and it ends up being a one-person show. So it was like the Britt Baker show for quite a bit there, and then they were like, ‘oh, wait we can’t just throw Nyla to the wayside after we’ve used her, we can’t throw Ruby.’ You’ve got to build everybody up and kind of keep it going.

She continued, “Watching them have some life on the women’s side of things because the men were so hot, they have everybody you could think of. But the women were really lacking so to see them put some emphasis on that. I remember seeing the hardcore match between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker, and that really putting the women’s division on the map over there.”