WrestleMania sign catches fire at the Rumble

The WrestleMania sign hanging from the rafters at the Rumble caught fire thanks to the pyro which hit after Ronda Rousey won the Royal Rumble match.

Fans underneath the sign were quickly evacuated from their seats as riggers brought down the sign from the rafters, all this while the match between Becky and Doudrop was happening.

As soon as the sign was completely lowered, several personnel attacked it with fire extinguishers to remove the flames. Eventually security cordoned off the area until it was fixed and riggers slowly put the sign back up in its place.

After the sign was safely in place, the chairs were rearranged and everyone was allowed back to their place.