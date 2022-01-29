Vince McMahon’s mother Vicki passes away at age 101

Vince McMahon’s mother, Vicki Askew, passed away of natural causes on January 20 according to her obituary. She was 101 years old. She died in her sleep at her home at The Woodlands, Texas.

Vicki was born on July 11, 1920 in Florence, South Carolina and had two kids, Vince and Rod. Rod passed away last year on the same day as his mother. She is survived by one son, four grandchildren, and 12 grandchildren.

Funeral services were already held on January 22 in Montgomery, Texas. She will be buried in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania at a later date.