Sasha Banks returns on Smackdown, added to the Royal Rumble

Sasha Banks made her return on WWE television during Smackdown and quickly inserted herself into the 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

Banks was initially announced to be out for up to eight weeks by WWE, which would have made her miss out on the Rumble. The former champ suffered a bruised calcaneus during a non-televised event match against Charlotte Flair on January 2.

The Legit Boss appeared at the beginning of the broadcast after Flair opened the show with an interview. Eventually, the champion was interrupted by Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, Natalya, and Shotzi before Banks came out to the biggest ovation from the Kansas City crowd.

Banks said that she’s “ready to rumble” and then slapped Charlotte. After Charlotte tried to kick her, Banks stopped her and then threw her over the top rope and celebrated in the middle of the ring.