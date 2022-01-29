Ronda Rousey wins Women’s Royal Rumble, full match orders

Ronda Rousey is going to WWE WrestleMania 38.

Rousey made her WWE return and won tonight’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at the WWE Royal Rumble from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO. The match came down to Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, but Rousey easily got the win. Rousey entered the match at #28 and picked up several eliminations.

The match featured several surprise entrants but no WWE NXT Superstars. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James was allowed to come out with her title belt, and other surprises included Melina, Sarah Logan, Alicia Fox and Cameron, among others.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s Women’s Rumble Match, along with the orders of entrants and eliminations:

ENTRANTS

1. Sasha Banks

2. Melina

3. Tamina Snuka

4. Kelly Kelly

5. Aliyah

6. Liv Morgan

7. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega

8. Bianca Belair

9. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

10. Michelle McCool

11. Sonya Deville

12. Natalya

13. Cameron

14. Naomi

15. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella

16. Rhea Ripley

17. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

18. WWE Hall of Famer Ivory

19. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella

20. Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James

21. Alicia Fox

22. Nikki A.S.H.

23. Summer Rae

24. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

25. Sarah Logan

26. WWE Hall of Famer Lita

27. WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

28. Ronda Rousey

29. Shotzi

30. Shayna Baszler

ELIMINATIONS

1. Melina (by Sasha Banks)

2. Kelly Kelly (by Sasha Banks)

3. Sasha Banks (by Queen Zelina Vega)

4. Dana Brooke (by Michelle McCool)

5. Tamina Snuka (by Natalya)

6. Cameron (by Sonya Deville)

7. Sonya Deville (by Naomi)

8. Carmella (by Rhea Ripley)

9. Zelina Vega (by Rhea Ripley)

10. Aliyah (by Charlotte Flair)

11. Naomi (by Charlotte Flair/Sonya Deville)

12. Ivory (by Rhea Ripley)

13. Michelle McCool (by Mickie James)

14. Summer Rae (by Natalya)

15. Alicia Fox (by The Bella Twins)

16. Sarah Logan (by The Bella Twins)

17. Liv Morgan (by The Bella Twins)

18. Mickie James (by Lita)

19. Molly Holly (by Nikki A.S.H.)

20. Nikki A.S.H. (by Ronda Rousey)

21. Nikki Bella (by Brie Bella)

22. Brie Bella (by Ronda Rousey)

23. Shotzi (by Ronda Rousey)

24. Natalya (by Bianca Belair)

25. Lita (by Charlotte Flair)

26. Rhea Ripley (by Charlotte Flair)

27. Shayna Baszler (by Charlotte Flair)

28. Bianca Belair (by Charlotte Flair)

29. Charlotte Flair (by Ronda Rousey)

Winner: Ronda Rousey

