Ronda Rousey wins Women’s Royal Rumble, full match orders

Jan 29, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Ronda Rousey is going to WWE WrestleMania 38.

Rousey made her WWE return and won tonight’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at the WWE Royal Rumble from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO. The match came down to Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, but Rousey easily got the win. Rousey entered the match at #28 and picked up several eliminations.

The match featured several surprise entrants but no WWE NXT Superstars. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James was allowed to come out with her title belt, and other surprises included Melina, Sarah Logan, Alicia Fox and Cameron, among others.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s Women’s Rumble Match, along with the orders of entrants and eliminations:

ENTRANTS
1. Sasha Banks
2. Melina
3. Tamina Snuka
4. Kelly Kelly
5. Aliyah
6. Liv Morgan
7. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega
8. Bianca Belair
9. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke
10. Michelle McCool
11. Sonya Deville
12. Natalya
13. Cameron
14. Naomi
15. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella
16. Rhea Ripley
17. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair
18. WWE Hall of Famer Ivory
19. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella
20. Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James
21. Alicia Fox
22. Nikki A.S.H.
23. Summer Rae
24. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella
25. Sarah Logan
26. WWE Hall of Famer Lita
27. WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly
28. Ronda Rousey
29. Shotzi
30. Shayna Baszler

ELIMINATIONS
1. Melina (by Sasha Banks)
2. Kelly Kelly (by Sasha Banks)
3. Sasha Banks (by Queen Zelina Vega)
4. Dana Brooke (by Michelle McCool)
5. Tamina Snuka (by Natalya)
6. Cameron (by Sonya Deville)
7. Sonya Deville (by Naomi)
8. Carmella (by Rhea Ripley)
9. Zelina Vega (by Rhea Ripley)
10. Aliyah (by Charlotte Flair)
11. Naomi (by Charlotte Flair/Sonya Deville)
12. Ivory (by Rhea Ripley)
13. Michelle McCool (by Mickie James)
14. Summer Rae (by Natalya)
15. Alicia Fox (by The Bella Twins)
16. Sarah Logan (by The Bella Twins)
17. Liv Morgan (by The Bella Twins)
18. Mickie James (by Lita)
19. Molly Holly (by Nikki A.S.H.)
20. Nikki A.S.H. (by Ronda Rousey)
21. Nikki Bella (by Brie Bella)
22. Brie Bella (by Ronda Rousey)
23. Shotzi (by Ronda Rousey)
24. Natalya (by Bianca Belair)
25. Lita (by Charlotte Flair)
26. Rhea Ripley (by Charlotte Flair)
27. Shayna Baszler (by Charlotte Flair)
28. Bianca Belair (by Charlotte Flair)
29. Charlotte Flair (by Ronda Rousey)
Winner: Ronda Rousey

