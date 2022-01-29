Possible Royal Rumble Spoiler

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event is this coming Saturday night and multiple names have been rumored to be surprise entrants. Angel Rodriguez of WrestlingNews.co is reporting the following…

“A source in WWE has told WrestlingNews.co that Paige is cleared and she will be one of the surprise entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble match tomorrow night.”

Rodriguez added that it’s unknown if Paige is returning full-time or if it’s a one-off appearance as Paige’s WWE contract expires in June.

Paige retired from the ring after suffering a neck injury at the end of 2017 but noted this past July that her neck “is feeling so awesome.”