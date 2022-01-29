Orton talks how he changed his opinion on Riddle

In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Randy Orton discussed his relationship with Riddle and how he made a 180 on him ever since they’ve teamed up.

“I hated his guts,” Orton said bluntly. “A highly disrespectful prick.”

For two years, Orton explained how he ran into him backstage and Riddle never went out of his way to say hello and typically, guys who come from NXT always introduce themselves. But Riddle was different and Orton decided one fine day to introduce himself instead.

Orton recounted the encounter and said that Riddle had no banter, kept his headphones on with his eyes glazed, looked him, nodded, and walked away.

“But that’s him. I’ll text him now, and he won’t respond,” Orton laughed.

But the relationship between the two turned for the better and now Orton said that in a business where you don’t have a lot of friends, he’s lucky to call Riddle a friend.

“He’s got something special, he’s a lot smarter than he lets on both on TV and in real life,” Orton said, describing Riddle as “what you see is what you get” and that’s what makes him who he is.

“I’m lucky to have Riddle. I’m having more fun now and that’s directly related to him. He’s always in a good mood and gives 110%,” he continued.

Orton said that he can’t say enough good things about his tag team partner now but definitely was not a fan at first!