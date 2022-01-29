Notes on Jade Cargill, Bryan Danielson, backstage Royal Rumble photo, and more

– TBS women’s champion Jade Cargill is being trained by Bryan Danielson

Cargill:

“Lately I’ve been working with Bryan Danielson, so I’m 10 months in and I’m working with LEGENDS. [QT and Dustin] I’m humble, I’m crazy to work with these people that come with so much recognition. I have the best coaches out here.”

