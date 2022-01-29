New AEW Dynamite match for Wednesday

Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose is now official for AEW Dynamite.

Soho vs. Rose was set up on this week’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite as Rose issued a challenge during a promo with Vickie Guerrero, demanding that she get a match with Soho. The match was then confirmed during Friday’s Rampage as Rose mocked how Soho plays the air guitar during her entrance. AEW then confirmed the bout for Dynamite.

You can see the Rampage video below.

This will be the second bout between Soho and Rose. Soho defeated Rose during the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on December 22, in a match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament. Soho would then advance to the finals, but come up short against inaugural TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Below is the updated line-up, along with the video from Rampage:

* Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo

* CM Punk vs. MJF