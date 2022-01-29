LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE ROYAL RUMBLE EVENT

– The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Patrick and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler. They hype tonight’s show and reveal that the WWE Title match will open the show. We get a “By The Numbers” video for The Rumble. Back from a break and Sonya Deville joins the panel. She talks about what happened on SmackDown with Naomi and referee Dan Engler, and how she will be in action for tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match. We take another break and get a video package for The It Couple vs. The Grit Couple. The panel discusses the match now.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.