Kyle O’Reilly talks about NXT & AEW On “Talk is Jericho”

Original Plans for Him in NXT before The change :

“NXT 2.0 rebrand happened and it felt like, before the rebrand, Kyle O’Reilly was a top guy in NXT and after the rebrand, plans shifted

….That’s fine, it’s business.”

On Joining AEW :

“Seeing Bobby and Adam come (to AEW) , how could you not want to be back with these guys and part of a group like AEW where every week it’s like a TakeOver crowd, just on TV”

Why did he sign a Extension after his deal was up :

“My (NXT) deal was done, it was coming up in December, and I ended up doing a week extension just to finish up and do good business by them and finish with WarGames and TV to put Von Wagner over and do business right.

I’m happy to do so.”