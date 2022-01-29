Jonathan Gresham out of action due to COVID-19

In a post on Twitter, Jonathan Gresham announced that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and will be unable to attend PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles event. He had been set to take part in the 2022 edition of the tournament, drawing Davey Richards in the first round. He also revealed this is why his match was pulled from The WRLD on GCW.

He wrote: “Unfortunately, I will not be making it to LA tomorrow for BOLA. I recently caught covid, and as a result, I had to miss GCW at the Hammerstein Ballroom. I am still testing positive as of today and don’t want to put any colleagues/fans in harms way.”