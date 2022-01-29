A look at The Dome at America’s Center, the host of the 2022 Royal Rumble

Tonight, WWE will run at The Dome at America’s Center for the first time ever and while not the whole stadium will be used, nearly 40,000 tickets have so far been sold for quite a healthy attendance.

The Dome, which is the former home of the NFL’s St. Louis Rams, was also the home of the short-lived XFL team the St. Louis BattleHawks in early 2020 before coronavirus shut down operations. It opened in November 1995 after three years of construction and is owned by the St. Louis Regional Sports Authority and operated by the St. Louis Convention/Visitors Bureau.

While the stadium can seat up to 82,600 people, WWE opted for a more conservative layout, knowing full well they won’t be able to fill a full stadium. The company moved 20,000 tickets when tickets went on sale initially and then surpassed the 30,000 mark earlier this month. WrestleTix now reports that the stadium has been reconfigured to seat just over 38,000 seats and over 35,000 tickets have been sold.

Regardless of what attendance WWE announces, it will not break any record for the 26-year-old stadium which was renovated in 2010 after an initial construction cost of $280 million.

The attendance record dates back to January 1999 when Pope John Paul II held a mass in the stadium with over 100,000 people in attendance. When it comes to entertainment, Garth Brooks has the record with over 75,000 fans for a concert back in March 2019 before the pandemic wrecked havoc. The Backstreet Boys packed in 65,000 fans for a concert back in March 2000 and when it comes to sports, a Real Madrid vs Inter soccer match in August 2013 drew over 54,000 fans.

As for tonight’s Royal Rumble, please note that face coverings are required at all times inside the facility but proof of vaccination is not required. Approved bags include diaper bags/parent bags, clear plastic bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″, standard 1 gallon disposable zip-top bags, or a small clutch, with or without a handle, no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″. Any bags outside of the above will not be allowed into the venue. All bags are subject to search.

Doors will open at 4:30PM.