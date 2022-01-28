Updated WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

WWE has announced Ridge Holland’s ring return for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, the go-home show for the Royal Rumble.

Holland hasn’t wrestled since suffering a broken nose at WWE Day 1, while he and Sheamus were wrestling Cesaro and Ricochet. WWE has now announced that Holland and Sheamus will face Cesaro and Ricochet on tonight’s show, in a rematch from the WWE Day 1 Kickoff. Sheamus and Holland won that match. Holland was at ringside last week as Sheamus defeated Ricochet.

WWE has also announced that Seth Rollins is going to SmackDown tonight to deliver a personal message to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the night before they do battle for the title at the Royal Rumble.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

* Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin vs. Kofi Kingston and Big E

* Ridge Holland and Sheamus vs. Cesaro and Ricochet

* Seth Rollins delivers a personal message to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* The final build for the Royal Rumble