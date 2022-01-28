Shinsuke Nakamura confirms he’s been cleared to return

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is now cleared to return to in-ring action.

As we’ve noted, Rick Boogs appeared on FOX Sports’ “Out of Character” podcast with Ryan Satin earlier this month and revealed that Nakamura suffered a hand injury that has had him out of the ring.

In an update, Nakamura took to his Instagram Stories overnight and revealed that WWE doctors have cleared him to return to in-ring action.

Nakamura also revealed on Instagram that he is in Kansas City for tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown.

Nakamura has appeared on WWE TV while injured. He and Boogs were in a brief backstage segment with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett last week, and Nakamura briefly got physical with Sami Zayn the week before that. He hasn’t actually wrestled since teaming with Boogs for a win over Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin at the December 18 WWE Supershow live event in Rockford, IL.

Zayn is currently the #1 contender to Nakamura’s title, but there’s still no word on when that match will happen. There’s also no word on if Nakamura will be a competitor in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match this Saturday, but WWE has not announced Nakamura or Boogs for the match as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on Nakamura. You can see a screenshot of his Instagram Story below: