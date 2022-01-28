Peacock/WWE Network programming for Royal Rumble Saturday

WWE has announced a line-up of Royal Rumble programming for this Sunday, including the one-hour Rumble Kickoff pre-show that begins at 7pm ET.

Be sure to join us for live coverage this Saturday beginning at 7pm ET. The full announcement on Rumble programming for Peacock/WWE Network can be seen below:

WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for Royal Rumble Saturday

Get set for Royal Rumble with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming.

Best of Royal Rumble

Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest Royal Rumble Matches, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

A special Royal Rumble edition of WWE’s The Bump

WWE’s The Bump begins live at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla break down all things Royal Rumble. Watch as special guests Paul Heyman, Miz & Maryse and “Jackass” star Steve-O give their perspective on the important stop on The Road to WrestleMania.

“La Previa” Spanish Royal Rumble pre-show

At 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” as it broadcasts on Peacock and across WWE social platforms, including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.

Ultimate Royal Rumble

Join Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla and Sam Roberts for WWE Ultimate Royal Rumble. The panel of three will put work to create their fantasy Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Match, choosing from a list of the greatest Superstars of all time, past and present! Don’t miss Ultimate Royal Rumble at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Royal Rumble Kickoff Show

The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms for expert analysis ahead of the night’s action to come.

Catch it all and don’t miss Royal Rumble, streaming live this Saturday at 8 ET/5 PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.