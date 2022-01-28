Notes on Brie Bella and Gisele Shaw

– As confirmed on last night’s Impact, Gisele Shaw is “Coming Soon” to IMPACT Wrestling. Over the past two years, The Quintessential Diva has been a mainstay with RevPro and PROGRESS Wrestling.

– Brie Bella is feeling the nerves ahead of her return in the women’s Royal Rumble match, and talked about if she’s interested in returning full-time for a new interview. Bella spoke with TV Insider and you can see some highlights below:

On making her return in the women’s Rumble: “I’m nervous. I was counting down the days before I left on my mirror in red lipstick. And at the bottom, it says ‘no regrets.’ There were also other things written like ‘no alcohol, no carbs.’ I just felt the butterflies in my stomach. We have such a hardcore fan base in the Bella Army. I never want to let them down. I also don’t want to let myself down. I’m also bringing my daughter who will be watching. This will be her first time seeing it live with me where she understands. It’s just a lot of pressure, but I feel ready. You want to go out there and impress everyone. You want to be perfect. That always comes with nerves.”

On a potential full-time return: “I tell everyone one time. Then I get there and get the itch. You never know when WWE pitches you. They always find a way to get the Bellas back. Never say never. I think I will admit my concentration now is my children and my businesses. I’m so busy, but wrestling is my No. 1 passion. And when I’m in that ring, it feels like home. I’ll never be able to ever get rid of that feeling. There are times when I am like, “I could go back.” It’s hard because my husband is full-time on the road. That’s the only thing.”

