News and notes on WWE’s Creed Brothers

WWE NXT Superstars The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed) are expected to be top talents for the company one day.

The latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that WWE officials are very high on The Creed Brothers, who are currently in The Diamond Mine with Roderick Strong, Ivy Nile and manager Malcolm Bivens.

There’s a feeling among WWE officials that Julius (Jacob Kasper) has picked up pro wrestling in a tremendous way, and is very smart. Internally, Julius is being compared to a young WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle when he first got started in the squared circle. Julius was a training partner of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier at AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) for a few years before signing with WWE.

Regarding the future of The Creed Brothers, officials see them as being “WrestleMania headliners” at some point, which is a term used within WWE for big guys that have potential. There is no word on when we might see The Creed Brothers called to the main roster, but we will keep you updated.

The Diamond Mine is currently feuding with Imperium on NXT TV. Next Tuesday’s show will feature The Creed Brothers and Strong vs. Gunther and NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner in six-man action. The Creed Brothers are also still alive in the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in the opening round earlier this month, and will now face The Grizzled Young Veterans in the semi-finals on the February 8 NXT episode. The winners will advance to NXT Vengeance Day on February 15, to compete in the tournament finals against the winners of MSK vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade that also takes place on February 8. Bivens has promised that Julius and Brutus will capture the straps from Imperium.

Julius and Brutus (Drew Kasper) were both standout collegiate wrestlers, which has been acknowledged by NXT announcers on commentary. Julius signed with WWE as a part of the October 2020 Performance Center Class that also featured Briggs and Joe Gacy, among others, while Brutus signed in the same loaded February 2021 Performance Center Class that included NXT Champion Bron Breakker, LA Knight, Cora Jade, Trick Williams, Harland, Zoey Stark, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin, and Tony D’Angelo, among others.

Stay tuned for more on The Creed Brothers in WWE.