LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The WWE Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s face-off between Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, plus Sonya Deville vs. Naomi, and The New Day’s Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as Samantha Irvin does the introduction. Flair makes her way out as the pyro goes off. She heads to the ring as Cole hypes the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Saturday night.

Flair says it is her honor as champion to do something that the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will never do again – bring a title to the city. Fans boo. Flair says the fans aren’t the only ones heartbroken as 29 other women will be beat up and tossed out of the ring by her at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. Flair goes on about The Rumble and how dominant she is. Flair says usually the Rumble winner picks their champion to challenge at WrestleMania, but she will change the game this weekend when she picks her challenger. The music interrupts and out comes Shayna Baszler with a new theme.

Baszler apologizes but says all that talk about bodies breaking in the Rumble was music to her ears, her kinda language. Baszler gives Flair some props but warns that she will not hesitate to snap Flair like a twig, limb by limb, if it ends up just the two of them again tomorrow night. Baszler promises that after she tosses Flair over the top rope, she won’t waste any time in picking Flair as her WrestleMania 38 opponent, she will just have time for her limbs to heal up. The music interrupts and out comes Aliyah. Aliyah says she doesn’t know if it’s OK for her to be here but it seems like just anyone can come out. Flair asks who she is. Aliyah introduces herself and says she has a lot of butterflies in her stomach ahead of her first Rumble Match, which could lead to her first WrestleMania.

Aliyah is in the ring now. Flair says she has 0 chance of winning tomorrow night. Aliyah brags about her recent record-setting win over Natalya, and says she’s optimistic. The music interrupts and out comes Natalya now. Natalya talks trash to Aliyah and says her record-setting win was a fluke. Natalya brags about being a three-time Guinness World Record holder and says she will make it four tomorrow night. The music hits and out comes Shotzi next. Shotzi says what a preview this is of tomorrow night, all these massive egos clashing and descending into chaos, creating the perfect opportunity for someone like her, someone exactly like her, to sneak right in and seize the spotlight.

Shotzi laughs and fans boo. The five Superstars argue. Flair says this is enough, none of you belong in the ring with her and none of you stand a chance tomorrow night. She goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Sasha Banks making her return to a pop. Banks stands on the apron as the pyro goes off and fans cheer her on.

Banks declares that The Boss is back, baby. And she’s ready to rumble. Banks drops the mic and stares Flair down. Flair steps forward and then turns to Banks, and waves at her, taunting her. Banks slugs Flair and decks her with a right hand. Flair goes down to one knee. The other Superstars start brawling as Banks watches from the apron, laughing. Natalya drops Aliyah in the corner and then turns around to drop Flair. Aliyah ends up dropping Natalya with an enziguri. Baszler dropped some of the others to the floor. Baszler charges Aliyah but Aliyah sends her to the floor. Aliyah turns around to a big boot from Natalya, sending her out.

Flair and Banks are alone in the ring now. Flair turns around but Banks is staring at her. Banks catches a kick, insults Flair and acts like she smells, and ends up dumping The Queen over the top rope to the floor. Banks celebrates as her music hits. Flair seethes at ringside as Banks dances around in the ring.

– Sheamus and Ridge Holland are backstage with Megan Morant. She asks about facing Cesaro and Ricochet tonight. Holland says he can still hear the crunch of his nose breaking at WWE Day 1, and now it’s his turn to return the favor and smash Ricochet like the parasite he is. Sheamus gets hyped up over Holland and goes on about ways Holland is just like him. Holland presents Holland with a protective face mask like he used to wear. They head to the ring.

Ridge Holland and Sheamus vs. Cesaro and Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes Ridge Holland and Sheamus for this rematch from the WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show, which was won by Sheamus and Holland. They hit the ring to pose as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Holland and Sheamus wait in the ring as Cesaro makes his way out first. Ricochet is out next. We see a pre-recorded promo where Ricochet announces his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Sheamus starts off with Cesaro and they immediately lock up, going to the ropes and then the corner. Sheamus pushes Cesaro away and they argue. They tangle and Sheamus takes Cesaro down first. They fight back up but Sheamus goes to the floor for a breather.

Sheamus fights back in and they lock up again. Cesaro takes Sheamus down to the mat with a headlock. Sheamus mounts some offense but Cesaro levels him with a clothesline. Cesaro with a big stomp to the chest. Cesaro brings Sheamus to the corner and in comes Ricochet off the top rope with an axe handle.

Sheamus turns it around on Ricochet and in comes Holland. Holland goes to work on Ricochet but Ricochet sends him to the floor, dazing him and keeping control. Ricochet flies and takes Holland down at ringside for a pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ricochet fights Sheamus off but Sheamus catches him with a big Irish Curse backbreaker. We see how Holland leveled Ricochet with a huge shoulder during the break. Holland tags in now and man-handles Ricochet around the ring from corner to corner. Holland with a big overhead throw from the corner and some trash talking by he and Sheamus as fans boo but some cheer.

Holland keeps Ricochet down and scoop slams him in the middle of the ring again, then drops an elbow. Ricochet kicks out at 2. Holland bends Ricochet over his shoulder, holding him there. Ricochet ends up flying and taking Holland down but both are on the mat now. Sheamus and Cesaro tag in at the same time. Cesaro unloads and delivers big uppercuts in the corner. Cesaro runs into a back elbow but then nails a springboard corkscrew uppercut. Cesaro dumps Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. Cesaro runs around the ring and smashes Sheamus into the barrier with a big running uppercut.

Cesaro brings Sheamus back in the ring and goes to the top. Cesaro with the crossbody but Sheamus rolls through. Cesaro blocks the Irish Curse backbreaker and rolls Cesaro for a close 2 count but Holland runs in and breaks it up. Ricochet flies off the top rope with a missile dropkick to Holland. Sheamus levels Ricochet with a big jumping knee. Cesaro comes right back and slams Sheamus with a big backbreaker for a close 2 count. Sheamus blocks the Gotch Neutralizer.

Cesaro blocks a Brogue Kick and doesn’t see Holland tag in. Cesaro readies Sheamus for the Cesaro Swing but the legal Holland runs in and drops him with a headbutt using the mask. Holland then drops Cesaro with Northern Grit in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Ridge Holland and Sheamus

– After the match, the music hits as Holland and Sheamus celebrate in the middle of the ring, standing tall over Cesaro. Cesaro clutches his nose and Cole says he may have suffered a broken nose from the headbutt at the end of the bout.

– Our Progressive-sponsored replay shows how Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins won a non-title match over SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos last week, which bans The Usos from being at ringside for the Royal Rumble match between Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We see Rollins backstage now and he’s all smiles. His face-to-face meeting with Reigns is coming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a “By The Numbers” video for the Royal Rumble.

Naomi vs. Sonya Deville

We go back to the ring and out comes Naomi to a pop. The camera cuts backstage and we see Sonya Deville with referee Dan Engler. Cole says Deville is a competitor tonight. Deville is talking down to the referee, saying he works for her and when Naomi goes down in the match and Deville pins her, he must… the referee interrupts and says he’s sorry but he has to call the match down the middle. The referee walks off and Deville isn’t happy. We go back to the ring and Naomi continues her entrance as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Deville makes her way out. The referee says he expects a fair and clean match, and he will call it down the middle. Deville stares at him. The bell rings and Deville misses or ducks Naomi, and goes the corner for a breather already. Naomi tries to stay on her but Deville yells at her to get back. Deville ducks a lock-up attempt again and goes to the corner again. Naomi isn’t happy and fans boo. Deville yells at the crowd as they boo. Naomi goes to lock up again and Deville kicks her, works her over and tackles her.

Deville mounts Naomi with lefts and rights. Deville stomps away in the corner now and the referee scolds her for not listening to the 5 count. Deville slams Naomi face-first into the mat, then grounds her and talks some trash. Naomi gets free and mounts some offense, sending Deville to the apron. Naomi rocks Deville in the corner. Deville blocks a move and kicks Naomi down, then pounds on her some more for a close 2 count.

Deville yells at the referee to count faster. Naomi rocks Deville and then dropkicks her to the mat for a pop. Naomi rocks Deville in the mouth and sends her to the floor as the referee counts. Naomi sends Deville face-first into the edge of the apron twice, then rolls her back in the ring for a 2 count.

Deville rolls back to the floor from the opposite side of the ring and Naomi goes for a baseball slide under the bottom rope but Deville catches her and drops her to the floor with a draping DDT. We go to commercial with Deville in control.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.