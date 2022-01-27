WWE Network’s home Peacock loses $1.7 billion in 2021

During the Comcast Q4 earning reports today it was revealed that Peacock, the home of the WWE Network in the United States had a loss of $1.7 billion after generating $778 million in revenue for 2021. That was a heavy blow following the loss of $663 million in 2020.

And the bad news does not stop there as the parent company expects the streaming service to lose around $2.5 billion in 2022 as they double their investment in content.

For the first time, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts told investors that Peacock has 9 million paid subscribers at an average of $10 per month. Last year the company announced 24.5 million subscribers but that included paid and free subscribers. Roberts also said that the service has an additional 7 million monthly subscribers via other distributors who get the paid version of Peacock at no additional cost.

Comcast paid $1 billion for five years to carry the WWE Network exclusively in the United States.