WWE executive departure

Another WWE executive left the company this week.

Amanda Tustian, who had been working as WWE’s Director of OTT (Over The Top) Content Operations, left the company earlier today, according to PWInsider. There is no word yet on what led to her exit.

Tustian spent almost 12 full years with WWE. She was first hired in February 2010 to work as the Creative Writing Administrative, according to her LinkedIn page. She worked that job until October 2011, supporting the Executive Vice President of Creative Writing, as well as the Vice President of RAW, the Vice President of SmackDown, and handling all travel/logistics for the then-14-person office.

Tustian then worked as a Talent Development Coordinator from October 2011 – August 2014, where she helped with talent scouting for WWE Performance Center tryouts, and other areas of recruitment for the company, including the booking of extras for WWE events.

WWE promoted Tustian to the role of Executive Assistant to Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon in August 2014, and she held that job until October 2015. She began working as a Manager of WWE Network Operations in August 2015, and worked that job until September 2020 when she was promoted to the role of Director of OTT Content Operations.

Tustian’s LinkedIn noted that she oversaw the launch of WWE’s content partnership with Peacock, and helped to ensure that 14,000+ hours of content and metadata were delivered within 6 months for the Peacock/WWE Network launch.

Before joining WWE, Tustian spent 4 months as Marketing & Operational Manager for Eskimix in 2008, spent 6 years and 4 months as the Equestrian Instructor for Faith Hill Farm beginning in September 2003, and worked as a Project Manager for Sport Hill Marketing from January 2008 – January 2018.

