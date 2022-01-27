Update on Brock Lesnar’s schedule

The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH has announced WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for Monday’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW. This will be two nights after Lesnar defends the strap against Bobby Lashley at The Rumble.

Lesnar is also advertised for the February 14 edition of RAW from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. This is the go-home RAW for WWE Elimination Chamber.

Regarding the February 19 Elimination Chamber event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, we noted earlier in the week how WWE had Lashley, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins and Saudi native Mansoor advertised for the big event. That listing has been updated since then as WWE now has The Beast advertised for Elimination Chamber.

Lesnar will also be working the post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC on February 21.

The February 21 show is the last RAW date that Lesnar is scheduled for as of this writing. He is then advertised for a few SmackDown episodes before WrestleMania 38, including the February 25 SmackDown from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA, and the March 11 SmackDown from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL.

It’s rumored that Lesnar vs. Reigns will take place at WrestleMania 38, but nothing has been confirmed.

