Sammy Guevara regains TNT title in ladder match

There’s only one TNT champion after last night’s Dynamite and Sammy Guevara is now the man, reclaiming the title he actually lost back on the Christmas Day episode of Rampage.

Guevara beat Cody Rhodes in a ladder match which opened up the show in Cleveland, making him a two-time TNT champion. The two were supposed to meet at Battle of the Belts but a COVID-19 positive result for a family member forced Cody into quarantine, missing the show. Instead, an interim title match was held between Guevara and Dustin Rhodes, a match which Guevara won.

This was Cody’s third reign with the TNT championship and unfortunately for him it only lasted a month. The TNT title is the only singles one Rhodes can compete for in AEW as he is honoring the stipulation from losing to Jericho a couple of years ago.