Disney+ takes over WWE Network in Indonesia

The Sports Business Journal is reporting that WWE has struck a deal with Disney to carry the WWE Network in Indonesia.

Starting with the Royal Rumble this weekend, Disney+ Hotstar will air all live WWE events as part of the standard subscription and all events will be available in the Bahasa Indonesia language as well as in English.

This is the first relationship between WWE and Disney+ and could open the doors to more similar deals worldwide. WWE has been looking to offload the WWE Network from a standalone service and attach it to other major media streaming services like it did with Peacock in the United States.

No details as to how much Disney is paying and for how long the deal is.