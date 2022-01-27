1/27/22 Impact Wrestling Recap

This week’s show kicks off with a look back at the ROH invaders once again having a big impact on the weekly AXS TV show last Thursday night. Highlights of several matches from last week’s program are shown, including the epic ending segment with Maria Kanellis naming the ROH invading group “Honor No More.”

Matthew Rehwoldt is joining Tom Hannifan on commentary for tonight’s show, as D’Lo Brown is still out of action due to the attack from the Honor No More invading faction from ROH.

Chris Bey vs. Jake Something

We head to the ring for our first match of the evening, which will see Chris Bey go one-on-one against Jake Something. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. These two get after it straight out of the gate. We see Something nearly knock Bey in half with a big lariat to take over on offense.

Bey eventually fights back into the lead and takes over, where he remains for several minutes. Something finally shifts the momentum into his favor with a big counter on Bey. He follows that up with a vicious power bomb that pops the crowd in the IMPACT Zone. Soon after, Something scores the victory to wrap up the opener.

Winner: Jake Something

Guerillas Of Destiny Arrive, Call Out The Good Brothers

The Guerillas of Destiny (G.O.D.) make their way out. They get on the ring and hop on the mic after beating down Jake Something. “Speedball” Mike Bailey tries to make the save, but Jay White beats him down.

G.O.D. informs The Good Brothers duo of Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson that they are here and they want the IMPACT World Tag-Team Championships. They claim that IMPACT is their house now.

Honor No More vs. IMPACT 5-On-5 Match Set For No Surrender

We see the Honor No More invaders make their way out through the crowd. This results in IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore coming out. He refers to the invaders as “No More Pieces Of Sh*t” and goes on to shoot for a bit on the mic.

Eventually we get to the meat and potatos of the segment, as a big five-on-five match is announced for the upcoming IMPACT No Surrender 2022 special event. It will be the five members of the Honor No More faction taking on five members of the IMPACT roster.

The stipulation for the match makes it that if the Honor No More faction wins, they get to stay. If the IMPACT team wins, the Honor No More group must leave and never come back.

The five members of the IMPACT team will be Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Rhino & Josh Alexander. Representing the Honor No More faction will be Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Vincent and Maria Kanellis.

ROH Owner Makes IMPACT Debut, Honor No More Gets Private Locker Room

We shoot backstage where Scott D’Amore leads the Honor No More faction into their own private locker room, which is filled with trash. Up comes ROH owner Cary Silkin to make his IMPACT debut. He and D’Amore shake hands and it’s clear that Silkin isn’t a fan of the Honor No More group either.

The Influence vs. The IInspiration

Now we head back inside the IMPACT Zone and get back to the squared circle for our second match of the evening here on this week’s IMPACT On AXS TV show.

This one will see another two-on-two tag-team showdown pitting The Influence duo of Madison Rayne and Kaleb With A K taking on The IInspiration tandem of Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay.

We see McKay fire up and take over control of the offense. She goes to work on Rayne and as Kaleb tries to run-in to give Rayne the double-team advantage, he ends up causing more harm than good.

McKay hits a big spot and then goes to work on Rayne. She rams Kaleb into Madison and then blasts Rayne with a big boot which causes her to hit an accidental DDT on her own tag-team partner. Soon after we get to the finish, which sees The IInspiration pick up the victory.

Winners: The IInspiration

Big Eight-Man Tag-Team Match Set For Next Week

We shoot backstage where we see “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Jake Something talking about what happened after the opener with Jay White and The Guerillas of Destiny. As they continue to talk, a couple of familiar faces enter the scene.

Ace Austin and Madman Fulton approach them and an argument breaks out between Austin and Something when Jake calls Ace “untrustworthy.” Bailey says he appreciated the help against The Bullet Club.

Gail Kim ends up showing up and she makes a big eight-man tag-team match. The bout will see Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Jake Something and “Speedball” Mike Bailey taking on The Bullet Club of Chris Bey, Jay White and The Guerillas of Destiny. The match takes place on next week’s show.

The Quintessential Diva Is Coming

We see another vignette hyping the arrival of The Quintessential Diva! This time it is revealed that The Quintessential Diva is none other than Gisele Shaw, and she will be coming to IMPACT Wrestling in the near future.

Cary Silkin Interacts With Honor No More

In another backstage segment we catch up once again with ROH owner Cary Silkin. He talks with the Honor No More faction and gets insulted by them because they are upset with what happened to Ring Of Honor. Silkin gets in a nice burn aimed at Matt Taven.

The Good Brothers & Violent By Design Talk Backstage

We shoot to another backstage segment involving The Good Brothers. We see Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows talking with Violent By Design. They talk with the trio that consists of Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner about G.O.D. and what was said in their promo earlier this evening.

Young tells Gallows and Anderson that G.O.D. is their business, but then he is reminded by The Good Brothers about their business arrangement. They convince him that The Bullet Club is just one more team that is in the way of VBD getting a crack at the IMPACT tag titles.

State Of IMPACT Knockouts Division

We hear the familiar sounds of “Hardcore Country” as IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James makes her way out to the ring, which ends up surrounded by the entire IMPACT Knockouts division at ringside while she cuts a promo in the ring.

James gets on the microphone and talks about how people talk about making history. She vows to make her-story in just two days by heading into the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 pay-per-view on Saturday.

She claims she will win the match and go on to WrestleMania to put her IMPACT Knockouts title on-the-line against one of the WWE women’s champs in a title versus title showdown to determine who the best woman wrestler on the planet truly is.

Chelsea Green ends up in the ring as well. Deonna Purrazzo spends a few moments on the mic in addition to Mickie, and eventually we hear from the winner of the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match at the recent Hard To Kill pay-per-view — Tasha Steelz.

Steelz ends up attacking Mickie with the big X that she pulled down to win the aforementioned match, along with some help from Savannah Evans. Eventually, Mickie and Chelsea get the better of the two and run them off. “Hardcore Country” plays again to end the segment as Mickie and Chelsea stand tall alone in the ring.

Steve Maclin Gets Challenged By Jonathan Gresham For Another Match

After the State of the Knockouts division address segment wraps up, we shoot backstage again where Gia Miller is shown standing by with Steve Maclin.

Maclin ends up scaring Gia off and talks about how he doesn’t care what the record books say about his “Pure Rules” match last week against ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham.

From there, we see security show up. Maclin threatens to beat them all up until eventually Gresham enters the picture. The ROH champ goes on to challenge Maclin to a one-on-one match.

Jordynne Grace’s Title Defense At TERMINUS & Message For Matt Cardona

We see highlights of the IMPACT Digital Media Championship being successfully defended by Jordynne Grace with her win over Kiera Hogan at the TERMINUS event.

Afterwards, we shoot backstage where Gia Miller talks with Jordynne Grace about the title and how Matt Cardona has made it clear that he has his sights set on capturing it.

Grace says she doesn’t want to hear Cardona crying on “Live Journal” when she beats him to retain the title.

9-on-1 Handicap Match

W. Morrissey vs. The Learning Tree

We see Brian Myers holding open auditions for The Learning Tree. This leads to W. Morrissey coming out and having a match against all nine members while Myers sits in on special guest commentary.

This turns out exactly as you would imagine, with Morrissey essentially manhandling all of his nine opponents. He ends up picking up the victory and afterwards, the action continues.

Winner: W. Morrissey

After The Match: Moose Attacks

Once the match wraps up, we see Moose attack Morrissey with a shot with his title belt. The Learning Tree then gangs up on Morrissey, only to be overpowered. Soon after, Moose connects on Morrissey with a big spear.

JONAH Attacks Johnny Swinger Earlier Today

Now we head backstage once again where we see footage from earlier today. The segment features JONAH throwing Johnny Swinger into a wall. Decay ends up surrounding Swinger.

Raj Singh To Introduce Bhupinder Gujjar

In another backstage segment, we hear from Raj Singh. He says Rohit Raju is no longer here but next week, he will introduce the brightest best prospect from Punjab — “The Indian Tank” Bhupinder Gujjar.

As he continues to talk, up comes John Skyler who trashes Singh. He says he’s the man who beat Matt Cardona, yet no one can make time for him. He questions why IMPACT then has time for Singh.

Singh goes on to issue a challenge on behalf of his “Indian Tank.” Skyler briefly contemplates the call-out and decides to accept. Next week it will be Skyler vs. Gujjar.

Johnny Swinger vs. JONAH

We head back to the ring for our next match of the evening. With that said, out comes Johnny Swinger for this scheduled one-on-one contest. He settles in the ring as his music fades down.

Out next is the man who attacked him in the “earlier today” backstage segment. JONAH makes his way out as the fans in the IMPACT Zone pop and start chanting “JONAH’S gonna kill you!”

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. The match wraps up with JONAH scoring the victory.

Winner: JONAH

Dan Lambert Impressed With JONAH

Afterwards, Decay leaves with Swinger and we see Dan Lambert looking impressed with JONAH’s performance.

PCO vs. Chris Sabin

We get ready for another match on this week’s show, which will once again see a ROH guy in an IMPACT ring. Last week it was ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham, this week it will be Honor No More’s PCO.

After the commentators run down some of the advertised action for next week’s show, as well as some updates to the upcoming IMPACT No Surrender 2022 lineup, we head to the ring for our main event of the evening.

Out comes PCO accompanied by the rest of the Honor No More faction to the new theme and titan tron video of the invaders group. He settles in the ring where he will be going one-on-one against longtime IMPACT Wrestling veteran Chris Sabin.

Once he settles in the ring, we hear his music fade down and then the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. Sabin has the other members who will be representing Team IMPACT in the five-on-five match at No Surrender at ringside in his corner.

The action gets going right out of the gate in this big fight feeling main event. We see the Honor No More guys already get involved as they trip up Sabin from ringside. Later we see the IMPACT guys try and do the same to PCO, but the referee catches them.

We see the ref decide to eject them from the ringside area. We head to a mid-match commercial break as our main event continues with PCO in control of the action. We see PCO go for an insane moonsault and he misses and takes a harsh bump on the landing.

Sabin fires up after this and starts taking on all of the Honor No More crew by himself. Eventually the numbers disadvantage is too much for him and PCO ends up pulling off the win in this week’s main event.

The finish sees Maria distract the ref, which allows Mike Bennett to shove Sabin off the top. This leads to PCO hitting the Electric Chair Drop for the pin fall victory.

Winner: PCO

After The Match: Team IMPACT & Honor No More War Rages On

Once the match wraps up, we see the Team IMPACT guys who were ejected from ringside during the match return to duke it out with the Honor No More crew.

We see Josh Alexander go after Vincent and try to break his ankle. Eddie Edwards ends up hesitating to hit Vincent during this.

The show goes off the air with Honor No More winning the first round of the war against Team IMPACT.

