WWE President Nick Khan shoots down rumors of WWE sale

In a WWE piece on Sports Business Journal, WWE President Nick Khan has confirmed that the company fielded some calls regarding a potential sale but stressed that WWE is not in any active conversations with any company trying to sell and they’re not actively looking to sell either.

The mass layoffs over the past year prompted several rumors that WWE is trimming its roster ahead of a potential sale to a larger company but Khan has shot down all the rumors.

The article by SBJ also looks how Khan and the several executives that joined following him helped WWE to be treated the same as other media companies.

“For the company to be treated the way that Vince, Stephanie, Kevin Dunn and myself and others believed it should be treated in the community, you needed executives who reflected that, who had range, who could get people on the phone and who could be taken seriously by their peers,” he said.

