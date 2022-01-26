NXT star undergoes surgery

WWE NXT Superstar Odyssey Jones recently underwent surgery and is currently out of action.

Vic Joseph noted on this week’s NXT show that Jones recently underwent surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon. He is expected to be out of action until the fall.

WWE did an angle last week where Jones was getting an injury checked out in the trainer’s room when he was further injured by Harland. As we’ve noted, Jones was actually injured during the January 11 tapings for WWE 205 Live, in a match with Sanga (aka Saurav Gurjar, Grayson Waller’s new bodyguard). That match never aired and Jones was helped away after reportedly blowing his kneecap out.

Before the match where he suffered the injury, Jones last wrestled on the December 28 NXT episode. He lost to Grayson Waller that night.

