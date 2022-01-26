Kari Sane likely to return to WWE for the Royal Rumble

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event is this coming Saturday night and multiple names have been rumored to be surprise entrants.

According to Fightful.com, Kairi Sane can be added to the list of names that are being considered as surprise entrants for the women’s Rumble. Sane left the United States in the Summer of 2020 and returned to Japan. Since that time, Sane has remained with WWE in an official capacity as an ambassador. There have been reports about Sane’s contractual status with WWE and Dave Meltzer recently noted that her deal expires next month.