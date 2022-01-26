Johnny Gargano calls an AEW Talent the Best in the World

During his Twitch stream, Johnny Gargano was asked about the Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson match for the AEW World Title from Winter is Coming. Here is what Gargano had to say…

“It was fantastic. They’re both amazingly talented and I wrestled Bryan twice on the Indies, both times for AIW in Cleveland. I [have] said time and time again that he’s the best wrestler in the world. I know I say a lot of people are one of the best wrestlers in the world. I truly believe that Bryan is the best wrestler in the world.”

“The guy for my personal opinion just because I have been in the ring with him. So, I kind of know from experience, I don’t know how to explain it or say why he’s the best wrestler in the world. You just got to be in there with him and you just know, like, you just know. Bryan is the best and it’s a shame that we never got a chance to have entangled in the last couple years but hopefully at some point down the line that can happen.”

