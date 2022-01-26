Former WWE Superstar Jack Claffey Signs With BKFC
Jack Claffey, formerly Jack Gallagher of the WWE, will debut in the BKFC in 2022. His release from the WWE followed sexual assault allegations in 2020. Claffey issued a statement where he took responsibility for drinking heavily and behaving inappropriately with a young woman at a 2014 New Year’s Eve party.
Mid-year will mark the lightweight’s first professional venture outside of the WWE.
Reposted from @bareknucklefc Signed! Welcome to the BKFC former #WWE Cruiserweight Superstar @MrCaptJack 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/jQG3mSUc45
