Former WWE Superstar Jack Claffey Signs With BKFC

Jan 26, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Jack Claffey, formerly Jack Gallagher of the WWE, will debut in the BKFC in 2022. His release from the WWE followed sexual assault allegations in 2020. Claffey issued a statement where he took responsibility for drinking heavily and behaving inappropriately with a young woman at a 2014 New Year’s Eve party.

Mid-year will mark the lightweight’s first professional venture outside of the WWE.

