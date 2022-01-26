1/26/22 AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Cleveland, Ohio.

—

Match #1 – Undisputed AEW TNT Championship – Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes (c) (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Sammy Guevara (c)

They shake hands to start and then lock up. Rhodes applies a side-headlock and then drops Guevara with a shoulder tackle. Guevara comes back with a dropkick and then applies a side-headlock. Rhodes picks Guevara’s ankle, but Guevara shoves him into the corner. Rhodes applies a wrist-lock and sets up for the Tiger Driver, but Guevara gets free. Guevara sets up for the GTH, but Rhodes gets free and they shove each other around. Guevara slams Rhodes’ hand into the mat, but Rhodes comes back and sends Guevara to the floor. Guevara grabs a ladder, but Rhodes takes him down and delivers a right hand. Rhodes slams Guevara into the ring steps and grabs another ladder. Rhodes lays the ladder on the ring apron and the barricade, but Guevara comes back with a few shots. Guevara tosses Rhodes over the barricade, but Rhodes brings him over as well. They brawl through the crowd and Rhodes clotheslines Guevara back to ringside. Guevara comes right back with a cutter over the barricade and grabs a ladder from the ramp. Guevara gets the ladder in the ring, but Rhodes cuts him off.

Rhodes delivers a shot, but Guevara sends him to the apron and hits him in the face with the ladder. Guevara sets up the ladder and starts to climb, but Rhodes cuts him off. Guevara comes back with a shot and climbs, but Rhodes cuts him off again. Rhodes sends Guevara off the ropes, but Guevara comes back and they butt heads. They both get to their feet and climb the ladder, but Rhodes grabs Guevara and delivers a superplex from the top of the ladder as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, a ladder is turned upside down in the ring, and Rhodes slams Guevara rib-first onto the hinges. Rhodes puts Guevara’s legs through the rungs of the ladder and applies a Figure Four. Rhodes sends Guevara to the corner, but Guevara comes out with a clothesline. Guevara delivers an enzuigiri and goes for a springboard, but Rhodes hits him with a ladder. Rhodes traps Guevara in the corner with a ladder and climbs another, but Guevara gets free and drops Rhodes with a springboard cutter from the ladder. Guevara begins to climb the ladder, but Rhodes tips it over and Guevara guillotines on the top rope. Rhodes begins to climb the ladder, but Guevara drags another one over and climbs as well. They exchange shots from the ladders, and then Rhodes delivers a Cross Rhodes from between the ladders. Rhodes begins to climb, but Guevara cuts him off. Rhodes reaches for the belts, and they dangle from the holder. Guevara drops down as Rhodes swings, but Rhodes falls as well. Rhodes takes Guevara to the floor and hooks his leg in a ladder on the floor, but Fuego Del Sol comes out and stops him. Rhodes gets Fuego in the ring and drops him with a Tiger Driver.

Guevara comes back and brings Rhodes back to the floor and drops him with the GTH. Guevara puts Rhodes on the ladder draped between the apron and the barricade, and then dives down onto him with a senton. Guevara gets back into the ring and pulls a ladder under the belts. Guevara begins to climb, but Rhodes comes back in and climbs as well. They exchange shots on top of the ladder and Guevara hits Rhodes in the head with one of the belts. Guevara pulls down both belts and the bell ring.

Winner and undisputed AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara

—

Earlier today, Tony Schiavone interviewed Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks at Edgewater Beach in Cleveland. Hobbs challenges Dante Martin to a rematch, and then Starks says he will defend the FTW Championship against Jay Lethal next week on Dynamite.

—

Match #2 – 2-on-1 Handicap Match: Wardlow (w/Shawn Spears) vs. Elijah Dean and James Alexander

Wardlow drops them with clotheslines and shoulder tackles. Wardlow begins the Powerbomb Symphony and delivers five or six power bombs and then pins both of them with a boot on the chest.

Winner: Wardlow

-After the match, Spears, who was sitting at the top of the ramp, tries to get into the ring and attack the guys with his chair, but Wardlow stops him and they walk back up the ramp.

—

Match #3 – Trios Tag Team Match: 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) and Daniel Garcia vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Ortiz, and Santana)

Jericho is going to start the match, but Santana tags himself in. Parker comes in, and Santana beats him down in the corner. Santana delivers Three Amigos and Ortiz tags in. Lee tags in, as well, and drops Ortiz with a back elbow. Garcia tags in and kicks Ortiz in the back. Ortiz comes back with a chop, and they exchange shots. Ortiz drops Garcia with a clothesline and Santana tags in. Santana and Ortiz double-team Garcia and deliver a double dropkick. Santana delivers a chop and Jericho tags himself in as Ortiz was trying to tag in. Ortiz tags in and Garcia takes out Ortiz’s knee. 2point0 take out Jericho and Santana as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ortiz and Lee are the legal men. Ortiz takes Lee down, but Parker tags in. 2point0 double-team Ortiz and Parker goes for the cover, but Santana breaks it up. Ortiz counters back with a side slam, but Lee tags in. Ortiz drops Lee and Garcia as they come in the ring, and Santana makes the tag. Santana delivers shots to Parker and Lee, and then slams Garcia to the mat. Santana delivers shots to Parker and Lee, and then Ortiz comes in with a double cutter as Jericho drops to the floor. Santana and Ortiz double-team Parker and Santana goes for the cover, but Garcia breaks it up. Ortiz tosses Garcia to the floor and Parker tags Lee. 2point0 go for 2 for the Show, but Jericho trips Parker up and pulls him out of the ring. Jericho delivers the Judas Effect to Parker, and Santana delivers a pile-driver and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Inner Circle

-After the match, Jericho backs up the ramp without Santana and Ortiz.

—

Lance Archer challenges Adam Page to a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship, and Page acts shocked at first, but then says Archer can have the match in two weeks.

—

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Jurassic Express and Private Party. He says Jurassic Express will defend the titles against Private Party this Friday on Rampage. Christian Cage starts to speak, but Matt Hardy says nobody cares about Cage and says it is now Private Party’s time to become the champions.

—

CM Punk makes his way to the ring. Punk says he is tired of talking and is ready to fight. He tells the crowd that they know who he wants to fight, and tells them to chant his name for the first time. They chant MJF’s name, and Punk says he even took a souvenir from last week, and reveals he still has MJF’s scarfs. Punk insults the scarf for being cheap and says he wants to fight MJF tonight, but he knows MJF will have every excuse in the book. Punk says he has went through FTR, Wardlow, and Shawn Spears, and now he wants MJF. MJF comes to the stage and asks why he would waste this match in a place like Cleveland. MJF says he will give everyone the match they’ve waited for next week in Chicago, and that match will be CM Punk vs. MJF, but while the match itself will be spectacular, the outcome will be upsetting. MJF says after he beats Punk, the people will finally see the real CM Punk, the Punk who loses his fake smile when he doesn’t get what he wants, the Punk who blames his failures on everyone else, the Punk who is willing to sue when he doesn’t get his just-do. MJF says when he beats Punk, Punk will leave wrestling again. MJF says Punk no-showed Cleveland and turned his back on everyone back in 2014 and says chanting his name won’t stop him from doing it again. Punk says the best thing he ever did was leave, and then the best thing after that was come back. Punk says everyone knows MJF can’t hang with him and Punk says he knows some people love him and some people hate him, but he would rather be him and be someone like MJF. FTR and Wardlow come from backstage, as Spears takes Punk down from behind in the ring. FTR and Wardlow get into the ring and FTR joins Spears in the beat down. Spears hits Punk with the chair a few times as Wardlow and MJF look on. MJF tells Punk to get up, but he is dropped with a right hand. MJF tells Wardlow to power bomb Punk, and Spears lays the chair in the ring. Wardlow power bombs Punk on the chair, and MJF sits on top of Punk. MJF says it is fitting that Punk’s journey will end in the same place that it started, and says he will see Punk in Chicago.

—

The Acclaimed cut a promo on Jon Moxley. They say Moxley attacked them before their match the first time they met, and then attacked them after their match the next time. Anthony Bowens will beat his ass this Friday on Rampage.

—

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Griff Garrison and Julia Hart, but Smart Mark Sterling interrupts and says Jade Cargill has chosen Hart as the next challenger for the TBS Championship, but she needs to sign a release because of her eye. Garrison tries to stop her, but she says she can fight her own battles.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

Velvet drops Hirsch immediately and delivers a few shots. Hirsch comes back, but Velvet drops her with a leg lariat. Velvet goes for the Final Slice, but Hirsch bails to the outside. Velvet follows, but Hirsch slams her into the barricade. Velvet comes back with a forearm shot and a clothesline. Velvet gets Hirsch back into the ring and connects with an ax kick and a knee lift. Velvet delivers a stunner in the ropes and stomps Hirsch on the mat. Velvet goes for an arm-breaker, but Hirsch blocks it and slams Velvet into the corner. Hirsch delivers a dropkick to Velvet’s injured shoulder as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hirsch takes control with a forearm to the back. Velvet comes back with a Spear and goes for the cover, but Hirsch kicks out. Hirsch comes back with a knee strike and goes for the cover, but picks Velvet up. Hirsch locks in the Legit Lock, but Velvet gets to the ropes. Hirsch kicks Velvet in the head, but Velvet comes back with a roll-up for two. Hirsch comes back with a roll-up and grabs a handful of tights for the pin fall.

Winner: Leyla Hirsch

-After the match, Hirsch locks in the Legit Lock, but Kris Statlander rushes out and runs Hirsch off.

—

The House of Black cut a promo. Malakai Black says the House is built on conflict, and what better way to inflict violence and conflict than with Brody King. King says PAC denounced the House, and he will be humbled. King says PAC and all of Death Triangle will be dealt with, and just like death… Black says they are inevitable.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews the AEW Women’s World Champion, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Baker talks about her Pro Wrestling Illustrated awards and says let’s talk about the Baker that actually wins shit. She says she made the Women’s Division relevant. She says she didn’t take anyone’s spot, and she created the top spot. She says she became the face of AEW and has been making history since the day she arrived. She says she was the first woman signed by AEW and the first woman to main event in the company. Baker insults Baker Mayfield and the Browns again, but says she isn’t going to settle until she is named Female of the Decade. She says she will be the champion that Cleveland deserves, and they finally have a Baker they can count on.

—

Vickie Guerrero and Nyla Rose come to the stage. Rose says she should be the TBS Champion, and it’s because of Ruby Soho that she is not. Rose says Soho got a fluke win over her, and challenges Soho to a match next week.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage: Beach Break Championship Friday:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (c) vs. Private Party

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Julia Hart

-Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson vs. FTR

-Anthony Bowens vs. Jon Moxley

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jay Lethal

-Brody King and Malakai Black vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo

-CM Punk vs. MJF

—

Match #5 – Unsanctioned Lights Out Match: Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

Cassidy breaks his own sunglasses and he and Cole quickly exchange shots. Cole sends Cassidy the floor and stomps on the already-broken sunglasses. Cole goes to the floor, but Cassidy slams him into the barricade. Cassidy delivers a shotgun dropkick into the barricade, but Cole comes back and slams Cassidy into the barricade. Cole back drops Cassidy onto the barricade and goes to grab a chair from under the ring, but Danhausen is holding onto the chair. Cassidy delivers a shot to Cole and sends him into the barricade, and looks perplexed by Danhausen as well. Cassidy grabs the chair, but Cole counters with a pump kick and goes for the Panama Sunrise from the apron. Cassidy counters and goes for the Beach Break, but Cole counters. Cassidy keeps a hold of Cole and slams him through the timekeeper’s table. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Cole hits him with the ring bell. Cole slams Cassidy into the ring steps, and then kicks his hand into the ring apron using the steps. Cole fills the rings with weapons as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cole is still in control. Two chairs are set up in the ring, but Cassidy counters and slams Cole onto the chairs. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Cole sends Cassidy to the floor, and calls for help from the back. Brandon Cutler comes out, but Wheeler Yuta takes him out. Bobby Fish takes out Yuta, Chuck Taylor takes out Fish, and The Young Bucks take out Taylor. The Bucks and Cole set up for a triple superkick on Cassidy, but Roppongi Vice take care of The Bucks. Cassidy delivers Beach Break on Cole and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch, but his hand is too injured to capitalize. Cole delivers a low blow, but Cassidy is wearing a steel cup covered with thumb tacks. Cassidy delivers his devastating kicks and hits the Panama Sunrise on Cole. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Cole and Cassidy brawl backstage and Cole slams Cassidy through a table. Cole goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. They come back to the stage and Cole delivers a superkick. Cole goes for the Boom, but Cassidy counters with a superkick.

Cassidy grabs a chain and goes for the Orange Punch, but Cole hits him with a stage light. Cole climbs a truss, but doesn’t see Cassidy climb behind him. Cassidy delivers a low blow and dives off the scaffold through part of the stage, and Cassidy gets the pin fall.

Winner: Orange Cassidy