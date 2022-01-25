WWE NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will feature the final first round matches in the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The tournament will continue tonight with MSK vs. Jacket Time and The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward.

NXT will also include a musical performance by OllieJayy, who sings the “Make Em Fall” NXT theme song, a No DQ Falls Count Anywhere Match between Boa and Solo Sikoa, and more.

While not officially announced in the NXT preview for tonight, WWE is teasing an appearance by Gunther and Imperium, as seen in the video promo below.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: MSK vs. Jacket Time (winners face Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the semi-finals)

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward (winners face The Creed Brothers in the semi-finals)

* OllieJayy performs her NXT 2.0 theme song “Make Em Fall”

* Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne)

* Solo Sikoa vs. Boa in a No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere match

* Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo to determine the new #1 contender to NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.