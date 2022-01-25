Tenille Dashwood replaced for the upcoming Knockouts Tag Team Championship match
Impact Wrestling has announced that Tenille Dashwood will not be participating in the Knockouts Tag Team Championship match that will be taking place on this Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling.
The company announced that she’ll be unable to compete with Madison Rayne against The IInspiration on Thursday’s show. Instead, Kaleb With a K will be replacing her.
Card Subject To Change.@TenilleDashwood is unable to compete in the Knockouts World Tag Team Title match this Thursday on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
Taking her place will be @kalebKonley!@CassieLee @JessicaMcKay pic.twitter.com/ohBv3ZXgIy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 25, 2022