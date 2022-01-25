Spelling bee contest on Raw sees Otis legit misspelling word

During last night’s Monday Night Raw, a spelling bee contest was held between RK-Bro and The Alpha Academy, where each individual had to spell out a word to win the contest for their respective team.

Unfortunately, things got a bit awkward as Otis, who was given the word “Emmental” – a form of Swiss cheese – actually spelled the word wrong, going from “t” to “l” and skipping the “a.” Since the script called for him to spell the word correctly, they gave it to him correct although it was clearly evident that he mixed it up.

His partner Chad Gable got the word “disillusion” and went ahead to spell it wrong as he was supposed to, opening the way for RK-Bro to win the contest.

Riddle had the word “calibration” while Orton had the word “dumbbell” and both men got their spelling correct.

Despite the Otis mishap, the fans completely ate it up and seemed to have enjoyed the segment judging from their reaction. On the other hand, the reaction online was as hilarious as Otis legit getting the spelling incorrectly.

You can watch the segment below.