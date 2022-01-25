NXT Vengeance Day announced for February

The 2022 WWE NXT Vengeance Day special has been announced for Tuesday, February 15 on the USA Network.

It was announced tonight that Vengeance Day will feature the finals of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The inaugural NXT Vengeance Day special was held as a Takeover event, on Sunday, February 14. The show featured Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez winning the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals, MSK winning the Men’s Dusty Classic finals, Johnny Gargano retaining the NXT North American Title over Kushida, Io Shirai retaining the NXT Women’s Title over Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat, and Finn Balor retaining the NXT Title over Pete Dunne.

