Bischoff comments on his WWE SmackDown appearance

Eric Bischoff appeared in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

The WWE Hall of Famer praised Pearce for his leadership on how he handled the situation between Sonya Deville and Naomi.

This came after Bischoff appeared last month on WWE Raw for the wedding vow renewal segment that also featured The Miz, Maryse, and Edge. Bischoff talked about the appearance on his 83 Weeks Podcast.

“I had a blast. I’m so grateful at this stage of my life being able to pop in and reconnect with some people that I haven’t seen in a long time, hang out with a little bit, and just be around it. Certainly getting out in front of a crowd, feeling that energy, and just being a part of it in a small way scratches the performer’s itch in me, however big or small a segment that I’m involved in is. I’m just always grateful for it. It’s a blast. I get to come home and I don’t have to do it again next week.”

(H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)