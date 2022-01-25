1/25/22 AEW Dark Results

Jan 25, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur, Mark Henry, and Taz are on commentary from Washington, D.C.

  1. The Bunny (w/The Blade) defeated Erica Leigh
  2. Trios Tag Team Match
    2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) and Daniel Garcia defeated Kekoa, Pat Brink, and Rayo
  3. Lance Archer defeated Joe Keys
  4. Leyla Hirsch defeated Janai Kai
  5. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
    The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Billy Gunn) defeated Dark Order (10, Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno)
  6. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Wheeler Yuta (w/Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander)
  7. Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus) defeated Nick Comoroto (w/Aaron Solo and QT Marshall)

