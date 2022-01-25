1/25/22 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur, Mark Henry, and Taz are on commentary from Washington, D.C.
—
- The Bunny (w/The Blade) defeated Erica Leigh
- Trios Tag Team Match
2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) and Daniel Garcia defeated Kekoa, Pat Brink, and Rayo
- Lance Archer defeated Joe Keys
- Leyla Hirsch defeated Janai Kai
- Eight-Man Tag Team Match
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Billy Gunn) defeated Dark Order (10, Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno)
- Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Wheeler Yuta (w/Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander)
- Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus) defeated Nick Comoroto (w/Aaron Solo and QT Marshall)