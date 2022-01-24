The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view brings in the surprises for memorable NY night

Last night’s THE WRLD ON GCW pay-per-view at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York had tons of surprise appearances and a rowdy crowd to make it one of the most memorable indie shows of the past several years.

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac, Hornswoggle, Virgil, Bryan Myers, and former ECW stars Sabu and Bill Alfonso all showed up throughout the evening.

The Matt Cardona vs Joey Janela match was responsible for most of these cameos with Hornswoggle and Marko Stunt brawling, Virgil coming out with a Vince McMahon mask, Myers attacking Janela rewinding the clocks to the infamous ECW One Night Stand 2006 show recreating the angle with Edge appearing with a motorcycle helmet, and X-Pac saving Janela from further damage.

Cardona entered the Hammerstein Ballroom ala Sandman, complete with Enter Sandman on the speakers and walking through the crowd with a red flannel shirt that had “F*ck Mick Foley” on the back.

The event also had the participation of Jeff Jarrett, Ruby Soho, Jon Moxley, Lio Rush, and the return of Nick Gage.

A replay of THE WRLD ON GCW is available on FITE.TV.