Ronda Rousey/WWE note

WWE officials have reportedly had talks about a Ronda Rousey return as of late.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Rousey’s WWE return has been discussed internally, to the point that it’s considered a “poorly kept secret” and has been mentioned to talent outside of the company.

Rousey was a name tossed around as a potential Royal Rumble entrant or one to at least have some participation in The Rumble later this month.

While there is no timeframe for Rousey’s return, word from within WWE is that she has been training and some believe it’s a matter of “when and not if” she returns to the squared circle. It was also said that this has been the most chatter on Rousey’s comeback since she first left in 2019.

Rousey and husband Travis Browne welcomed their first child together back in late September, a daughter named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. The former UFC champion has not wrestled since working the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019, with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Rousey noted back in October that she was ready to resume training. WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan stated in early 2021 that Rousey would be back “soon” but that was before she announced the pregnancy. Rousey’s original WWE contract was reportedly set to expire in April of last year.

Stay tuned for more on Rousey’s WWE status.