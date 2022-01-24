Notes on Moose, Malcolm Bivens, Jonathan Gresham, and Gary Hart

Jan 24, 2022

Moose stated in a recent interview that he pitched and had a custom world title made, but IMPACT turned it down.

Jonathan Gresham was pulled from his scheduled match last night due a safety protocol.

– NXT 2.0 Diamond Mine manager Malcolm Bivens will be a unlockable character in WWE 2k22…

– Happy birthday to the legendary manager….

