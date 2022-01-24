Notes on Moose, Malcolm Bivens, Jonathan Gresham, and Gary Hart

– Moose stated in a recent interview that he pitched and had a custom world title made, but IMPACT turned it down.

– Jonathan Gresham was pulled from his scheduled match last night due a safety protocol.

– NXT 2.0 Diamond Mine manager Malcolm Bivens will be a unlockable character in WWE 2k22…

– Happy birthday to the legendary manager….

After spending his early years as a competitor, “Playboy” Gary Hart made his mark as one of the most nefarious managers in history, guiding the careers of the Great Kabuki, Brody, @TheDirtyFunker & others! Today, he would’ve turned 80! What do you remember most about Gary Hart? pic.twitter.com/XSDfDs0TMK — NWA (@nwa) January 24, 2022

